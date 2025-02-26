Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 09:45 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (February 17 and February 23).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 19 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the expansion of a self storage centre, changes at a church and a new telecommunications centre among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

All the Blackpool and Fylde planning applications submitted last week.

1. Blackpool & Fylde planning

All the Blackpool and Fylde planning applications submitted last week. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Feb 17 for erection of a single storey rear extension.

2. Roseway, Robins Lane, Blackpool FY6 7QP

Application validated on Feb 17 for erection of a single storey rear extension. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Feb 18 for non material amendment to planning permission 24/0543 for: 1) alteration to roof covering of original dwelling and extension to replace rosemary roof tiles with grey slate; and 2) alterations to ground floor kitchen window arrangement on south facing side elevation of dwelling

3. 32 Myra Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1EB

Application validated on Feb 18 for non material amendment to planning permission 24/0543 for: 1) alteration to roof covering of original dwelling and extension to replace rosemary roof tiles with grey slate; and 2) alterations to ground floor kitchen window arrangement on south facing side elevation of dwelling | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Feb 18 for extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) conversion of garage to habitable accommodation including replacement of garage door with window and brick work, 2) single storey rear extension, 3) hardstanding to front garden to form parking area.

4. 10 The Glades, Lytham St Annes FY8 4TH

Application validated on Feb 18 for extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) conversion of garage to habitable accommodation including replacement of garage door with window and brick work, 2) single storey rear extension, 3) hardstanding to front garden to form parking area. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeCouncil
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice