Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 19 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include the expansion of a self storage centre, changes at a church and a new telecommunications centre among other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Blackpool & Fylde planning
All the Blackpool and Fylde planning applications submitted last week. | Google Maps
2. Roseway, Robins Lane, Blackpool FY6 7QP
Application validated on Feb 17 for erection of a single storey rear extension. | Google Maps
3. 32 Myra Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1EB
Application validated on Feb 18 for non material amendment to planning permission 24/0543 for: 1) alteration to roof covering of original dwelling and extension to replace rosemary roof tiles with grey slate; and 2) alterations to ground floor kitchen window arrangement on south facing side elevation of dwelling | Google Maps
4. 10 The Glades, Lytham St Annes FY8 4TH
Application validated on Feb 18 for extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) conversion of garage to habitable accommodation including replacement of garage door with window and brick work, 2) single storey rear extension, 3) hardstanding to front garden to form parking area. | Google Maps
