Blackpool Festival of Running Marathon: The scenes as hundreds of runners take to the Promenade

Hundreds of runners descended on Blackpool Promenade this morning for the annual Festival of Running marathon.

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:23 BST

The festival brought with it a full weekend of running events with a marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and 2k races spread over two days. Marathon runners lined up facing south looking towards Blackpool Tower, while half marathon runners lined up facing north with their backs to Blackpool Tower.

Take a look at the pictures.

Off they go!

1. Blackpool Marathon Festival

Off they go! Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Runners during the half and full marathons in Blackpool

2. Blackpool Marathon Festival

Runners during the half and full marathons in Blackpool Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Runners pound the pavements in Blackpool

3. Blackpool Marathon Festival

Runners pound the pavements in Blackpool Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pushing through

4. Blackpool Marathon Festival

Pushing through Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

