Blackpool drone flyer's stunts go viral on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube
Blackpool drone ace Alex Clarke has taken social media by storm, racking up thousands of followers with his breathtaking bird's-eye views of the resort.
His dizzying 'freestyle' aerial stunts are some of the best drone footage many have seen, taking viewers on a cinematic roller coaster ride in the sky.
Alex has kindly shared two of his incredible drone videos with the Gazette's readers. Join him for an electrifying ride in the skies over Blackpool's iconic landmarks.
For our first video - (watch in our video player) - Alex takes a hair-raising dive from the top of Blackpool Tower - hurtling all the way down to the Comedy Carpet and seafront before zipping along North Pier at breakneck speed.
In his second video (above), Alex zooms above the tracks of the Big One at the Pleasure Beach - taking viewers on a virtual ride on the UK's tallest roller coaster.