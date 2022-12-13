Posting to her Instagram story, Lucy revealed that she was expecting a baby boy with Preston North End player boyfriend Ryan Ledson. Their baby is due early February.

Alongside a picture, in which she looked radiant in a white gown with a sheer embellished top, Lucy wrote: ‘Celebrating our baby boy, the absolute love of our lives’

The couple were joined by family and friends and Lucy shared an beautiful selection of photos of the lavish occasion.

Lucy Fallon and Ryan Ledson who are expecting a baby in February 2023

In an interview with OK magazine, Lucy explained how much she enjoyed the occasion and ‘was basically dancing around like she was in a moshpit, being first one there and was there until the end.

She did later changer her outfit - understandably opting for the comfort of PJs – but still came back for more dancing until the early hours.

Friends flooded her Instagram post with messages of congratulations…

Fellow Corrie actress Brooke Vincent wrote ‘Oh darling girl’ with Katie McGlynn adding ‘BEAutiful’

Lucy Fallon's Instagram post where she revealed the gender of her baby

And the Shankly Hotel posted: ‘You are so beautiful! Thank you so much for celebrating your special occasion with us’

The 26-year-old actress, who grew up in Cleveleys and is famous for playing the character Bethany Platt in the soap, announced she was pregnant back in September.

She also opened up about a devastating miscarriage, telling OK how it had been a traumatising and horrendous time and although scared, she was excited.