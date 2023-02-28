With Preston North End footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson, Lucy, who is from Blackpool, also revealed the name of their baby boy as Sonny Jude Ledson, through OK! magazine.

In an Instagram post, Lucy, who is 27, shared a stunning photo of herself with baby Sonny, swaddled in a white blanket and hat stood in woodland dappled by winter sunshine. It was the first photo she had shared where fans could see his gorgeous face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She captioned the photo with “A month of our Sonny Jude Ledson it’s been so gorgeous being in our little baby bubble for the last 4 weeks but he’s too scrumptious not to share. So here he is, we don’t sleep as much as we used to, but we smile a whole lot more.”

Lucy Fallon

Lucy admitted to OK! how they had struggled to find a name they both liked.

The actress, who played Bethany Platt in the soap, had favoured some more unusual name choices but in the end they opted for Sonny - because it was one that she and Ryan agreed on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple welcomed their baby last month and Lucy explained how despite being in baby bliss for the first few days of motherhood, she was in pain following the induced labour and ventouse assisted birth.

Followers on Instagram showered the couple with comments.

Lucy Fallon has shared an adorable picture on Instagram of baby Sonny, revealing to the world his beautiful face for the first time

One fan wrote: ‘He is simply perfect! xx’ And another commented: ‘Congratulations on the birth of baby Sonny! He’s beautiful Xxx’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad