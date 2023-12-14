The brother of one of Britain’s most high-profile missing persons has spoken about her disappearance.

Gaynor Lord, 55, hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon after she left her job at a department store in Norwich city centre early, and never made it home.

CCTV footage shows her running through the city centre, and narrowly avoiding cars as she crosses a busy road.

She was last seen at a park before her handbag was found abandoned and her coat discovered in the River Wensum that evening.

Unated family handout photo issued by Norfolk Police of mother-of-three Gaynor Lord, 55, who was last seen on Friday afternoon as she left work early from Norwich city centre. The missing woman whose possessions were found in a riverside park last week is most likely to have "entered the water", police have said. Issue date: Tuesday December 12, 2023. PA Photo. the 55-year-old's belongings were reported found in Wensum Park, around 1.5 miles away from her workplace. Ms Lord's clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery, including two rings, were discovered at various locations in the park. Her coat was found in the River Wensum in the park. Police managed to identify the items as Ms Lord's using an ID in her bag, and when they visited her home they discovered she had not returned. See PA story POLICE Lord. Photo credit should read: Family Handout/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

A huge search operation is now underway, with police saying they believe it is most likely that she entered the water.

Mrs Lord’s half-brother, Allan Weston, 43, who lives in Blackpool, has spoken about the effect on the family.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: “We are all very worried. It is out of character and we just want her home.”

Armchair detectives

Gaynor Lord on CCTV at the end of her shift. Release date - December 13 2023. See SWNS story SWMRmissing. New footage shows the last known movements of a mum of three before her clothes and jewellery were mysteriously discovered near a riverbank hours later. Gaynor Lord, 55, can be seen leaving her shift in a city centre department store early on Friday. She is captured walking towards Norwich Cathedral, dressed in a white shirt and yellow tank top, with a large olive-coloured coat over the top and a scarf.

In scenes reminiscent of the Nicola Bulley disappearance earlier this year, people have taken to social media to post wild theories about what has happened.

Armchair detectives have suggested the two cases are linked, that there is a serial killer around, and even that Gaynor – who is married with grown-up children – has run away.

The family have called for this to stop.

Screen grab taken from CCTV footage dated 08/12/23 issued by Norfolk Police of missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord walking on Bedford Street, Norwich, Norfolk at around 2.47pm. Ms Lord was last seen on Friday afternoon as she left work early from Norwich city centre. Her clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery - including two rings, were discovered at various locations in Wensum Park - around 1.5 miles away from her workplace. Her coat was found in the River Wensum in the park. Issue date: Wednesday December 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Lord. Photo credit should read: Norfolk Police/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

A family member of Mrs Lord's, who asked not to be named, told the Mail: “There's been lots of things being said, like ''Has she run away with anybody?'' and things like that.