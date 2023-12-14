Blackpool brother of missing Norwich mum-of-three Gaynor Lord speaks out on 55-year-old's disappearance
The brother of one of Britain’s most high-profile missing persons has spoken about her disappearance.
Gaynor Lord, 55, hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon after she left her job at a department store in Norwich city centre early, and never made it home.
CCTV footage shows her running through the city centre, and narrowly avoiding cars as she crosses a busy road.
She was last seen at a park before her handbag was found abandoned and her coat discovered in the River Wensum that evening.
A huge search operation is now underway, with police saying they believe it is most likely that she entered the water.
Mrs Lord’s half-brother, Allan Weston, 43, who lives in Blackpool, has spoken about the effect on the family.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: “We are all very worried. It is out of character and we just want her home.”
Armchair detectives
In scenes reminiscent of the Nicola Bulley disappearance earlier this year, people have taken to social media to post wild theories about what has happened.
Armchair detectives have suggested the two cases are linked, that there is a serial killer around, and even that Gaynor – who is married with grown-up children – has run away.
The family have called for this to stop.
A family member of Mrs Lord's, who asked not to be named, told the Mail: “There's been lots of things being said, like ''Has she run away with anybody?'' and things like that.
“It's not very helpful. It's hard enough as it is."