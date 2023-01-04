Manchester Evening News reported how the soap star took to her Instagram Stories to find out why they were so painful and asked if she was ‘being pathetic’.

Lucy, who is 27 and best known for playing Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, posted a picture of her little dog Sushi and asked fans ‘Why are my Braxton-Hicks painful? Do any of you know? Am I just pathetic?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have loved reading Lucy’s pregnancy updates on Instagram. In one of her most recent posts shared at Christmas, Lucy added several festive pictures including on of her in red and white pyjamas in front of the Christmas tree.

Lucy Fallon and Ryan Ledson are expecting their first baby in February. Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

However she did reveal how the festive days ended in a sickness bug. She typed: ‘it may have ended in a sickness bug, but it’s been a holly jolly one with our fam nonetheless. merry chrysler everyone’

One fan wrote: ‘Oh no I'm 30 weeks and ended up with the winter vomiting bug xx And rushyi9 commented ‘Happy Christmas beautiful, not be long now x’

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it won’t be long for Lucy and Ryan as their baby is due on February 2.

It is normal to experience contractions during pregnancy, particularly in the last stages. The tightenings are called Braxton Hicks contractions and are usually painless, according to the NHS. However, to some, they may feel like extreme period pains.

Advertisement Hide Ad