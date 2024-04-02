Blackburn residents celebrating after winning £1,000 on People's Postcode Lottery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents on a street in Blackburn celebrated after scooping a prize on the People's Postcode Lottery on Monday.
Those with a ticket and a BB2 4PB postcode won £1,000 in the fundraising lottery's daily prize draw.
The winning postcode belongs to the players who live in Moorgate Street in the Mill Hill area of the town.
Subscriptions to the postcode lottery support a range of charities across the UK, with a minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices going to charity.
The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.
The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".
To date, they've provided more than £1.1bn in funding which is helping thousands of organisations and projects.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.