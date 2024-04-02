Blackburn residents celebrating after winning £1,000 on People's Postcode Lottery

Residents won £1,000 in the fundraising lottery's daily prize draw.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 16:42 BST
Residents on a street in Blackburn celebrated after scooping a prize on the People's Postcode Lottery on Monday.

Those with a ticket and a BB2 4PB postcode won £1,000 in the fundraising lottery's daily prize draw.

The winning postcode belongs to the players who live in Moorgate Street in the Mill Hill area of the town.

Residents on a street in Blackburn celebrated after scooping £1,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery (Credit: Google)Residents on a street in Blackburn celebrated after scooping £1,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery (Credit: Google)
Residents on a street in Blackburn celebrated after scooping £1,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery (Credit: Google)

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery support a range of charities across the UK, with a minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices going to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

To date, they've provided more than £1.1bn in funding which is helping thousands of organisations and projects.

