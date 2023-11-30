News you can trust since 1886
Blackburn Christmas lights switch on 2023: 7 pictures including a guest appearance from Santa and a Broadway theme

Many braved the cold temperatures to see Santa and watch Blackburn’s Christmas lights spectacular switch on.
By Emma Downey
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:04 GMT

The theme of this year’s event was ‘From Broadway to Blackburn featured dancing and singing performances on a huge stage in King William Street, with music from hit musicals of the stage and screen including Footloose.

Aleeza Isa, 15, and Alisha Seedat, 14, from local charity One Voice Blackburn played hosts for the festive extravaganza and even the big man himself paid a visit on the day.

Take a look at some pictures from the big switch on. B

Father Christmas makes an appearance with Isaac Wood, 5, nominated by Derian House Children’s Hospice who support Isaac and his family who switched on the Christmas Lights

1. Blackburn Christmas lights switch on 2023

Father Christmas makes an appearance with Isaac Wood, 5, nominated by Derian House Children’s Hospice who support Isaac and his family who switched on the Christmas Lights Photo: UGC

Getting ready for the countdown

2. Blackburn Christmas lights switch on 2023

Getting ready for the countdown Photo: UGC

Talented presenters Aleeza Isa, 15, and Alisha Seedat, 14, from charity OneVoice Blackburn

3. Blackburn Christmas lights switch on 2023

Talented presenters Aleeza Isa, 15, and Alisha Seedat, 14, from charity OneVoice Blackburn Photo: UGC

Blackburn Festival of Light Street Band

4. Blackburn Christmas lights switch on 2023

Blackburn Festival of Light Street Band Photo: UGC

