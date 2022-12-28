Sarah Marian Knight, who is 108 years old, moved to Bispham from Ashton under Lyne in 1947 with her husband Harry, children Trevor and Jeanne and her parents John and Lilian Cooper.

Marian, as she prefers to be known, was one of the last people to receive a telegram from the late HRH Queen when she celebrated her huge birthday in the summer – her fifth telegram in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was born on June 30 1914, just two days after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria lit the fuse for the First World War, which began just a few weeks later.

Marian Knight celebrated her 108h birthday with daughter Jeanne and son Trevor

King George V was on the British throne and H. H. Asquith was Prime Minister – and Marian has lived through a total of 23 Prime Ministers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arriving in Bispham, Marian and Harry opened a guest house on Hesketh Avenue which they ran until 1964.

She has been a resident of The King Edward Care Home, on Warbreck Drive, North Shore, since 2015, and her family say staff there are extremely caring and compassionate and go the extra mile for everyone in their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marian and Harry Knight (left) on their wedding day

But Marian was living independently at her house on Beaufort Avenue, Bispham, up to the age of 99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daughter Jeanne Andrew, 78, of Woodland Grove, Blackpool, said: “We’re fairly certain that mum is Lancashire’s oldest person.

"She lives in a care home now but when she was 99 she was still living in her own house and was very independent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She’s stayed very active for most of her life and when she was well into her eighties she was travelling to conferences with the Townswomen’s Guild.

Marian Knight (far right) with her parents (centre) and other family members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly, she has dementia now but it was still a proud moment when she celebrated her 108th birthday and she enjoyed all the fuss.”

After arriving in Bispham, Marian and Harry opened a guest house on Hesketh Avenue which they ran until 1964.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marian and family were all members of what was then Cavendish Road Congregational Church, later to become Bispham United Reform Church.

Her father was the choirmaster and Harry and Trevor were both members of the choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued to attend church until 2018 when failing health made it too difficult.

Marian was also a long time member of The Ladies Friendship League and later she became a member of The Townswomen’s Guild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She worked for Marks and Spencer in the 1960s and 70’s and is still remembered by her friends at the Retired Staff Association.

At the King Edward Care Home, which specialises in caring for people with dementia, a party was organised for Marian on June 30 this year to celebrate her 108th birthday

Advertisement Hide Ad

and she received many cards and gifts including her fifth card from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Although Marian’s dementia means she is not able to remember people and places she still had a wonderful day and enjoyed the buffet, cakes and strawberries and ice

Advertisement Hide Ad

cream.