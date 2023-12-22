Holidays are Coming early to Lancashire with a Billy Bob’s dine onboard coke truck.

Billy Bob's Authentic American Diner, Ice-Cream Parlour and Play Barns has launched Lancashire's only dine onboard coke truck in the UK at North Planks Farm, Garstang Road in Myerscough.

Owners Gary and Mandy have been cooking up a slice of stateside cooking, in Skipton, Yorkshire since 2012.

What started as the home of Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream grew into so much more and now they have opened their doors in Lancashire.

Why not step into the 50s style American diner and ice cream parlour for a taste of nostalgia with comfy booths, burgers and shakes.

Little ones are also catered for and can even decorate their own coke truck biscuits.

Take a look around.