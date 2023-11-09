Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the age of just seven this very big hearted little boy has walked 116 miles and raised £1,168 for charity.

The youngster decided he wanted to do something to help when his mum Sarah’s friend, Rachel Forshaw, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Rachel has been an inspiration to her friends and family with her bravery and cheerfulness as she has fought the disease.

Harvey Angelone (seven) walked 116 miles and raised £1,168 for Breast Cancer Now

Sarah explained: “ We found the 100 miles in October challenge, so Harvey he set himself the mission of walking at least 3.2 miles every day for the whole of October.

“He absolutely smashed it out of the park and no matter the weather we were out walking and clocking up the miles, before school, after school and at the weekends. Our dog Doug will be pleased it's finished as he kept getting dragged out with us.”

A pupil at St John the Baptist RC Primary School Harvey, who lives in Harle Syke with his mum and dad Nino, has donated the money raised to Breast Cancer Now.

Sarah added: “'We are beyond proud of him and his achievement. I don't think that many seven year olds would want and suggest to raise money and then actually stick to it.

Harvey Angelone has walked 116 miles to raise over £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now

“We are beaming with pride for our caring, loving, and thoughtful little boy and we would like to say a very big thank you to everyone that has donated to Harvey's challenge and helped him to smash his original target of £150.