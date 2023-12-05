Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu from Lancashire to be honoured by UCLan

One of Big Brother’s much-loved new television presenters is among five people who are being honoured by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Lancashire born AJ Odudu, who has hosted shows on BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky, will receive an Honorary Fellowship during next week’s graduation ceremonies.

Who is AJ Odudu?

The 35-year-old award-winning television presenter currently co-hosts ITV's Big Brother and 2023 has seen her broadcast live for Comic Relief, Eurovision and much more.

AJ Odudu attends The Fashion Awards 2023 on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Blackburn local was also previously a finalist in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and hosted HBO game show The Bridge.

AJ will receive her award on Wednesday December 13 to acknowledge her significant contribution to television presenting and broadcasting.

What are the grudation ceremonies?

AJ Odudu with Nick Grimshaw, Immy Waterhouse, Daniel Fletcher, Alex Scott and Ed McVey at the The Fashion Awards 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Between December 12 – 14, nearly 2,500 students will don their academic caps and gowns across eight graduation ceremonies in the transformed Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.

After taking the applause on stage, graduates and their guests will enjoy their post-event celebrations in the University’s state-of-the-art Student Centre, based in the heart of the University’s Preston Campus.

Live streaming will also be available on the University’s YouTube channel to ensure family and friends around the world can watch the celebrations.

Who else is being honoured?

Prestonian John Chesworth, the Executive Chairman of Harrison Dury, a solicitor and Chair of both the Preston Towns Fund Bid and the Preston Partnership, is receiving an Honorary Fellowship on December 12 for his significant contribution to the regeneration of the city

Alison Robinson, the former Chief Executive and Principal of Myerscough College, will also receive an Honorary Fellowships on December 13 for her significant contribution to the further education sector in Lancashire.

Honorary Doctorates are also being bestowed upon Professor Helen Marshall OBE and Lancastrian David Holmes OBE.

Helen, who will take to the stage on Wednesday, is being recognised for her significant contribution to the higher education sector after holding senior positions at four universities.