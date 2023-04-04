The popular reality series which spanned a massive 19 seasons on Channel 5 before it was axed in 2018 will be making a return with a new ITV/ITVX home. Now, people from Lancashire and other parts of the UK are being urged to apply for the new series as producers are looking for the "most interesting, funny and entertaining characters."

A Casting Senior Producer from ITV said they were looking for people from "all walks of life" writing: "Applications for Big Brother 2023 are now open! Big Brother wants YOU! Are you a stand-out character? Fancy having a chance of winning an incredible amount of money in the iconic BB house? We’re looking for the nation’s most entertaining characters from all walks of life to enter the house."

Could you be crowned the winner of Britain's loved TV show Big Brother like Happy Mondays' Bez (pictured). The addictive show will be returning to our TV screens later in the year and is on the lookout for Lancastrians to apply

Big Brother and its new host will be watching you!

One of the country’s most iconic and successful reality television franchises, Big Brother first hit screens in the Netherlands in 1999. Since its debut, over 500 series of the show have aired around the world in over 64 countries and regions. Globally, the format has maintained huge popularity, 2021 being one of its strongest years yet with 30 productions airing across 25 markets.

This included high-profile comebacks in Benelux and a celebrity version in Australia, six regional versions in India, a first series Mongolia and continued popularity in Brazil and the US.

In the UK, Big Brother first aired on Channel 4 and ran for a total of 11 series, plus seven series of Celebrity Big Brother and a final special edition series entitled Ultimate Big Brother.

BBC Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu, 32, has agreed to host the Big Brother reboot and is reportedly finalising her contract with ITV

How to apply for the new series of Big Brother 2023

The upcoming 2023 series on ITV2 and ITVX will mark the first time Big Brother returns to UK screens in almost five years.

Anyone who would like to apply can visit the Big Brother UK website. The closing date for applications is Friday, June 30. Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

Big Brother is Watching - the iconic symbol

