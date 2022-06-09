The pandemic has given us all an opportunity to get to know people who’ve made a difference to our lives; and we know some of them deserve to be recognised for their efforts.

And so we’re thrilled to announce that now’s the time to do just that … as we’ve teamed up with headline sponsors Booths Supermarket, to launch our Best of Lancashire Awards.

It is the second time these awards have celebrated the wonderful people in this county, and we want you - our readers - to nominate your own heroes.

Nicola Adam, the editor of the Lancashire Post and the Blackpool Gazette said: “We’re always very proud to tell the stories of the inspiring people who live in this county.

“It never ceases to amaze us how wonderfully caring, thoughtful and helpful people in our communities can be; and how there is always someone who rises to the challenge.

“We can’t wait to see the nominations.

“It will be a real pleasure to honour people across our county in the Best of Lancashire Awards.”

Flashback: All the winners of the Best Of Lancashire Awards 2021, gathered at Crow Wood Hotel, Burnley

A spokesman for headline sponsors Booths said: “Since 1847 our focus has been to sell the best food and drink available, in attractive stores, staffed with first class assistants.

“175 years later, on our anniversary year, this is still the driving spirit of everything we do.

“Our focus on people, product, and place has expanded with the business.

“Fifteen out of our 27 stores are located in Lancashire; it is the proud home to a lot of our suppliers and colleagues and an integral part of Booths Country and who we are today.

“It fills us with great pride to be able to sponsor the Best of Lancashire Awards, celebrating the Lancastrians that make this county a thriving community, and to see their outstanding achievements recognised.”

We’re asking you, our readers across our media portfolio – the Lancashire Post, Blackpool Gazette, Lancaster Guardian, Morecambe Visitor, Burnley Express, Clitheroe Advertiser, Nelson Leader, Garstang Courier, Chorley Guardian, Fleetwood Weekly News and Lytham St Annes Express - to grab the chance to pay tribute to people who have made a difference.

We’re looking for nominations across these categories:

Community Champion Award - Sponsored by Booths Supermarket Pride of Lancashire - Sponsored by Booths Supermarket Act of Bravery Award - Sponsored by Alderson & Horan Grass Roots Sports Award - Sponsored by Burnley College Lifetime Achievement Award - Sponsored by WHN Solicitors Charity Fundraiser Award - Sponsored by Marsden Building Society Health Hero Award - Sponsored by To me to you support agency Support Environmental Sustainability 999 Hero Award Family of the Year Award Young Person of Courage Armed Forces Hero Inspirational Young Adult Green Champion Award Ambassador Award - Sponsored by Porsche Centre Preston

Our headline sponsor Booths is celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2022

We hope you will join us in helping to celebrate the people who make Lancashire what it is - and celebrate the very Best of Lancashire.

The awards presentation evening will be held at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort on Thursday September 29.

This beautiful picturesque private parkland in Burnley, Lancashire, within the Crow Wood resort has a spectacular view of Pendle Hill and the surrounding countryside, a beautiful ornamental lake and fabulous garden.

The closing date is Friday August 19.