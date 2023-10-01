Best of Lancashire Awards 2023: Emotions high as winners revealed at inaugural JPI Media event
Shortlisted nominees were invited to the glittering awards gala celebration dinner at the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort last Thursday evening where the winners were announced.
Sponsored by The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre. These prestigious awards organised by the Lancashire Post, and East Lancashire Newspapers, aim to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate the amazing people, organisations and institutions across our wonderful Red Rose County.
The winners were as follows:
Community Champion Award
Jean Bolton.
Environmental Sustainability Award
RecycleIT.
999 Hero Award – Sponsored by Kepak Group
Lancashire Police.
Act of Bravery Award – Sponsored by Alderson and Horan
Dereck Morrison.
Grass Roots Sports Award – Sponsored by Burnley College
CN Sports.
Schools Award - Sponsored by Lancaster University
Ingol Community Primary School.
Armed Forces Hero Award
CPL Jimi Kuruvakadu.
Inspirational Young Adult Award
Dilip Gosall.
Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award – Sponsored by Marsden Building Society
Oscar Burrow.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Claire Thornber.
Pride of Lancashire – Sponsored by The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre
Cauda Equina Champions Charity.
Volunteer of the Year Award
Rose Simpson.
Best Neighbour of the Year Award
Kevin Smith.
Business in the Community Award
Veka Plc.
Headline sponsors The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre said: “The Best of Lancashire awards ceremony was a night to remember, a celebration of everything that makes Lancashire special. It was wonderful to be a part of this incredible event and to be there to honour all the people who, without asking for credit, go the extra mile to make our county a better place.”
A special thank you to the category sponsors: Marsden Building Society, Lancaster University, Alderson and Horan, Kepak Group and Burnley College.