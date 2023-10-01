News you can trust since 1886
Best of Lancashire Awards 2023: Emotions high as winners revealed at inaugural JPI Media event

There were tears, laughter, applause and plenty of dancing as the leading lights of the county were honoured at our Best of Lancashire Awards 2023.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Oct 2023, 14:10 BST- 2 min read
Shortlisted nominees were invited to the glittering awards gala celebration dinner at the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort last Thursday evening where the winners were announced.

Sponsored by The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre. These prestigious awards organised by the Lancashire Post, and East Lancashire Newspapers, aim to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate the amazing people, organisations and institutions across our wonderful Red Rose County.

The winners of the Best of Lancashire Awards 2023 were revealed last Thursday at a glittering awards gala celebration dinner at the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa ResortThe winners of the Best of Lancashire Awards 2023 were revealed last Thursday at a glittering awards gala celebration dinner at the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort
The winners were as follows:

Community Champion Award

Jean Bolton.

Environmental Sustainability Award

RecycleIT.

999 Hero Award – Sponsored by Kepak Group

Lancashire Police.

Act of Bravery Award – Sponsored by Alderson and Horan

Dereck Morrison.

Grass Roots Sports Award – Sponsored by Burnley College

CN Sports.

Schools Award - Sponsored by Lancaster University

Ingol Community Primary School.

Armed Forces Hero Award

CPL Jimi Kuruvakadu.

Inspirational Young Adult Award

Dilip Gosall.

Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award – Sponsored by Marsden Building Society

Oscar Burrow.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Claire Thornber.

Pride of Lancashire – Sponsored by The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre

Cauda Equina Champions Charity.

Volunteer of the Year Award

Rose Simpson.

Best Neighbour of the Year Award

Kevin Smith.

Business in the Community Award

Veka Plc.

Headline sponsors The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre said: “The Best of Lancashire awards ceremony was a night to remember, a celebration of everything that makes Lancashire special. It was wonderful to be a part of this incredible event and to be there to honour all the people who, without asking for credit, go the extra mile to make our county a better place.​”

A special thank you to the category sponsors: Marsden Building Society, Lancaster University, Alderson and Horan, Kepak Group and Burnley College.

