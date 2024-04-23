Best cornershops in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble according to residents

Take a look at the corner shops most loved by the people of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble below...

By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:09 BST

It’s 9pm and you’ve just used your last bit of milk for a hot drink but you won’t be able to get up the next day without your usual cup of coffee - all you can say is, thank god for the corner shop down the road!

Corner shops are staples in many towns and cities up and down the country but we wanted to find out which ones are the most popular with the residents of Lancashire. We therefore asked the Lancashire Post readers “Where are the best corner shops in Lancashire?” and in case they weren’t sure what we mean, we added “You know the ones run by the friendliest shopkeepers and are always open for when you need that emergency can of beans!”

From the numerous suggestiones we received, we collected all those corner shops from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble and put them in the gallery below- does you favourite feature?

1. Best cornershops in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble

According to the Lancashire Post readers

101 Liverpool Rd, Hutton, Preston PR4 5SN

2. Jai's Place - Thorou Goods

101 Liverpool Rd, Hutton, Preston PR4 5SN

127 St George's Rd, Preston PR1 1PR

3. Reddys Off Licence

127 St George's Rd, Preston PR1 1PR

374 Leyland Ln, Leyland PR25 1TB

4. The Bottle & Basket

374 Leyland Ln, Leyland PR25 1TB

