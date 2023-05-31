News you can trust since 1886
Best coffee in Preston: Here are 9 of the highest-rated coffee houses according to Google reviews

Does anyone ever need an excuse to sample fine tasting coffee?
By Emma Downey
Published 31st May 2023, 15:45 BST

Whether you are after a delicious iced one or a strong one that holds no punches, there are coffee houses and great cafes all over Preston that serve both, but we’ve focussed on the highest-rated on Google reviews in central Preston.

All of the these have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 from a minimum of 20 Google reviews.

Make mine a double!

A cup of the good stuff!

1. Treat yourself to a coffee at one of these top Google rated Preston establishments

A cup of the good stuff! Photo: Joe Raedle

Perco Coffee located in Cannon Street has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 12 Google reviews

2. Perco

Perco Coffee located in Cannon Street has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 12 Google reviews Photo: Perco

Jonah's Coffee in Birley Street has a rating of 4.0 out of 5 from 81 Google reviews

3. Jonah's Coffee

Jonah's Coffee in Birley Street has a rating of 4.0 out of 5 from 81 Google reviews Photo: Google

Holy Grounds Coffee & Donuts in Ribblesdale Place has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 103 Google reviews

4. Holy Grounds Coffee & Donuts

Holy Grounds Coffee & Donuts in Ribblesdale Place has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 103 Google reviews Photo: Google

