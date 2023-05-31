Best coffee in Preston: Here are 9 of the highest-rated coffee houses according to Google reviews
Does anyone ever need an excuse to sample fine tasting coffee?
By Emma Downey
Published 31st May 2023, 15:45 BST
Whether you are after a delicious iced one or a strong one that holds no punches, there are coffee houses and great cafes all over Preston that serve both, but we’ve focussed on the highest-rated on Google reviews in central Preston.
All of the these have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 from a minimum of 20 Google reviews.
Make mine a double!
Page 1 of 3