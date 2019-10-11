Bespoke truck made Charlotte Rich and Nathan Harrison's wedding day

When Charlotte Rich tied the knot, her day was full of surprises.

As the daughter of a haulage company owner, ever since she was a little girl Charlotte had dreamed of a big truck to escort her to her wedding.

Nathan and Charlotte Harrison 'Photos: Ashton Photography

And dad Stephen made sure all her dreams came true by providing a bespoke truck, complete with wedding edition signage.

Charlotte, a senior procurement engineer, married Nathan Harrison, an aircraft technician, at St Wilfred’s Church in Ribchester before a reception at Eaves Hall.

They met whilst attending apprenticeship interviews and were reunited six months later when they both had secured the jobs. Nathan proposed at the foot of Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall in Wales.

The family business is Rich Ltd, based in Longridge, and 25 years ago Charlotte’s parents were also escorted to their wedding in a personalised family truck.

“I always wanted the same as my parents since being a little girl,” said Charlotte. “I travelled to Ribchester Church in the truck, driven by my father, and from there my new husband and I drove in the truck with my grandad to Eaves Hall.

“The day went smoothly, no major mishaps thankfully!

“Our family and friends made it a huge party, which is all we wanted for everyone to have a good time. If only we could do it again!”

Nathan said: “They always say the day goes quick, but I honestly didn’t realise how quick it would go.

“To have so many of our family and close friends around us sharing our special day was amazing. The day was perfect and looking back it was the best day of my life.”

The truck will become part of the fleet of haulage vehicles, and also made an appearance at the European Truck of the Year Festival as Volvo had requested it be shown.

Nathan and Charlotte honeymooned in Sri Lanka, Maldives and Doha. Photos: http://www.ashtonphotography.co.uk