Fans posed for selfies with Benidorm and League of Gentlemen star Steve Pemberton, chatted to Chewbacca, and enjoyed a single jellybean from Oompa Loompa actor Kirsty Paterson in a recreation of the hilariously-doomed Glasgow Willy’s Chocolate Experience.

In a UK exclusive, all four Batmobiles were in the same room for the first time, and visitors met the Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy and his TARDIS – along with Doctor Who’s canary yellow car, Bessie.

There were also appearances from Ted Lasso actress Annette Badland, DC Comics’ Batman, 80s cyborg assassin The Terminator, and CBBC’s outspoken Border Terrier – Hacker T. Dog.

Organised by Mick Croskery and Colin Wilby, from Stars and Cars Events, the event has so far raised £44,074 for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Steve said 56, said: “I’m from Chorley so this for me is a local gig for local people and I really love coming back here and seeing how people remember those League of Gentlemen characters and they are just as big fans now as they were 25 years ago.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event.

