Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge ITV sitcom is set to make a comeback as stars of the show, including Lancashire actor Steve Pemberton, have been contacted about a new series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Benidorm cast during its final series. | Archive

Benidorm was last on our screens in 2018 before being axed by ITV bosses.

The show ran for 10 series before it was cancelled, with creator Darren Litten saying of the move: “I’ve huge respect for ITV — a show that’s getting five and a half million viewers and still picking up awards, but they’ve cancelled it. That takes balls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, it has been reported that ITV executive are looking to revive the show at last.

Star Sherrie Hewson, who played hotel manager Joyce Temple-Savage in the show, revealed on a recent podcast appearance that the show would be “coming back”.

Speaking on the Best's Suddenly Single podcast the former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star said: “There is this thing that it's coming back though, and I keep that alive.

"It is now a possibility. That would be wonderful because we all miss it desperately."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this revelation, a source told The Sun: “Benidorm was adored by millions when it was suddenly cancelled. Fans will be thrilled to hear ITV wants to bring it back.

“An 11th series hasn’t been commissioned yet, but there’s major excitement building as early talks begin.

“Producers have started to reach out to the show’s stars and are hopeful a decision can be made later this year.”

It is understood that ITV has not officially commissioned a return yet though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stars from the ensemble cast included Blackburn born and Chorley raised Steve, St Helens star Johnny Vegas, Manchester actress Siobhan Finneran, and the iconic actress Sheila Reid among many others.

The show, which followed the guests and staff at the all-inclusive Solana hotel in Benidorm, Spain, was a ratings smash, pulling in more than seven million viewers per episode at its peak in 2011.

The series also went on the win gongs at the National Television Awards, TV Choice Awards, and was nominated for a Bafta for Best Situation Comedy in 2008.