Bellway supports Mission Christmas in Lancashire

Housebuilder Bellway and the residents at its Grey Gables Farm development in Bamber Bridge are providing a helping hand for struggling families across the area this festive season.

Sales advisor Joshua Holmes along with the many residents at the popular new build development on Brindle Road have rallied together to collect books, toys, games, clothing, tech and toiletries for the Cash For Kids Mission Christmas appeal.

With so many families affected by rising costs in living, Christmas is a luxury that some cannot afford this year and thousands of children are at risk of waking up without a present to open on Christmas morning.

Joshua Homes with gifts collected at Grey Gables Farm. Photo: Bellway

Going some way to help, Bellway and its caring community of residents at Grey Gables Farm have worked together over the last three weeks to collect as many new and unwrapped items as possible. These will be delivered to the charity in the next few days for onward distribution to local families who really need them.

In addition to the gifts collected at Grey Gables Farm, Bellway and the residents at all 15 of its other new build developments across the region, along with the divisional office team in Warrington, have also been busy collecting with hundreds of gifts amassed in total for the annual appeal.

Sales director at Bellway, Grace Yarlett, said: “With many feeling the financial pressure of Christmas right now, we wanted to do something to help Cash For Kids put presents under the tree for local children who would otherwise go without. No child should be without a gift on Christmas morning and with the support of our wonderful residents, we have been able to do our bit to contribute and spread a little festive joy.”

Fundraising executive at Mission Christmas, Leah Wegener, added: “We’re delighted to have Bellway on board this Christmas. It’s incredible what has been achieved in such a short space of time. We look forward to receiving the gifts and making sure they get to the most needy families before Christmas day.”