Like many 7-year-old girls, Eden Heslop was very fond of her long, blonde hair. But, after watching a charity video, she took the brave decision to cut it short. Photos: Ian Heslop

Eden Heslop, 7, took the brave decision to donate her long 'Rapunzel hair' to wig charity Little Princess Trust.

She also decided to raise money for Cancer Research UK in the process, beating her original target in just five hours.

Now, the fantastic fundraiser has beaten her second target following her haircut and has raised at least £850 to date via her JustGiving page.

Eden, 7, says goodbye to her long locks. Photos: Ian Heslop

“I have decided to chop some of my hair off to raise some money for charity," Eden said, "So if any people have some special medicine that makes their hair come off I can send my hair and this can help them."

Her fundraiser has also been supported by headteacher at St Mary's Catholic Primary, Mrs Arran Brogden and the wider school community.

Eden’s Father, Ian Heslop, said his daughter had ‘always wanted long Rapunzel hair’ but 'warmed to the idea' of a haircut after learning about the Little Princess Trust.

Eden Heslop braves the scissors for charity. Photos: Ian Heslop.

“We saw a charity video on YouTube and Eden warmed to the idea of letting somebody else have her hair after the haircut,” Ian said.

Little Princess Trust - which makes free wigs for young people who have lost their hair due to illness or medical treatment - has seen a huge increase in donations now that hairdressers and salons have reopened.

Mum Emma said ‘kind and thoughtful’ Eden also chose to support Cancer Research UK “in honour of those we love who have fought cancer or are still fighting with eye-watering strength and determination."

Eden enjoys her new haircut after raising hundreds for charity. Photos: Ian Heslop.

More information about Cancer Research UK's work to fight cancer can be found at its website and more details about the Little Princess Trust can be found here.