Beer and cider set to flow in abundance at festival at Preston pub The Continental

It is two weeks until Preston’s longest running beer and cider festival returns.

The four day pilgrimage for beer drinkers kicks off at riverside pub The Continental on Thursday, July 18.

A spokesman said: “This will be our 19th festival after a short hiatus.

“Two beer halls house over 200 cask ales, ciders and perries from across the UK and beyond. We will be introducing our all new Bottle Shop selling unusual and rare beers for enjoying at the festival or for taking home.

“There will be an extended keg beer bar, and there’s also an increased size gin bar along with a selection of rums and whiskies.

“Barbecue food and veggie delicacies will be sizzled up to stop you getting too wobbly.

“To cap it all off there’s another huge outdoor marquee hosting a diverse roster of live music acts and top-flight vinyl DJs to keep you moving through the night.

“Stroll through Avenham park to our riverside location, allied to the best beer garden in town, and be greeted to an outdoor atmosphere like no other. Here’s your chance to welcome those warming, long summer evenings.”

Some of the bands in the line up include Funky business from Blue Juice and Barry Gammon, Indie-Rock with Moon And The Beams, Three Day Weekend, The Purple Hat Mob and Jazz with The Matt Wells Trio.

The Continental Beer and Cider Festival runs July 18-21.

Under 18s are welcome up until 8pm. Tickets cost £3 on Thursday, £4 on Friday, £5 on Saturday. Sunday is free and a three-day ticket is £8.