Eighty-year-old Beeches Care Home resident Margaret Ward (Maddox) was treated to a trip down memory lane for her birthday when she revisited Beeches Fine Chocolates in Preston where she worked for over 20 years.

Organising the surprise last week, her daughter Cheryl said: "I surprised her last Wednesday with a visit back into the factory after 42 years and bought her a Wonka bar with her name on it, so she had a Golden Ticket to get in.

"She was so overwhelmed viewing and going over old memories."

Margaret left school at the age of 15 and worked at Boots in Fishergate for a couple of years before taking up a job at the factory when she was 18, rising up the ranks to become a supervisor.

Cheryl added: "Mum walked out of her home on Irvin Street at the time and stepped into the factory - can't beat working on your own doorstep."

Margaret originally from Preston who now resides in Bamber Bridge used to work at the factory which has been operating for over 100 years in the 60s, 70s and part of the 80s, before leaving to start a family.

She first started on fancy packing then went onto enrobing, moving chocolates into boxes - continental style.

A few years on she then moved up to be a supervisor in enrobing.

"She really enjoyed her time working in the factory and used to come home with broken chocolates for us to share with our friends. We had a great time in the factory, and it was nice for Margaret to see some of the areas were the same when she used to work there."

She added: "I would like to extend my gratitude to Peter Whiting, son of the owner Andrew Whiting, who went out of his way to make this a special day for my mum's birthday."

The most important question needing answering however, is of course what the chocolate is like, to which I am informed by Cheryl that it "tastes divine. Beeches mint creams are very nice indeed."