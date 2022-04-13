Beeches Care Home goes back to the 1900s with Coppull Primary
Residents and staff at Beeches Care Home recently teamed up with Coppull Primary School to take part in a cotton mills in the 1900s project.
Both participants took part in a zoom call where the children would get up one at a time and ask a question in which care home residents would answer through experiences and knowledge.
Kath Wood, team leader and activities/marketing for Beeches Care Home said: "The residents also showed the children pictures of tools and footwear that were used in the olden days.
"At the end of the zoom call a little boy asked if he could see his great-grandma.
"We granted his wish where both had a conversation in front of the whole class and the teacher.
"Everybody was delighted to see this."
Another class from the school also made cards for Mother's Day where a few of the children came to the front of the home to drop the cards off for the delighted residents and daffodils for the staff.
Established in 1990, the family run care home offers permanent residential, nursing and dementia care services. Respite care is also provided.