Both participants took part in a zoom call where the children would get up one at a time and ask a question in which care home residents would answer through experiences and knowledge.

Kath Wood, team leader and activities/marketing for Beeches Care Home said: "The residents also showed the children pictures of tools and footwear that were used in the olden days.

"At the end of the zoom call a little boy asked if he could see his great-grandma.

One of the Mother's Day cards

"We granted his wish where both had a conversation in front of the whole class and the teacher.

"Everybody was delighted to see this."

Another class from the school also made cards for Mother's Day where a few of the children came to the front of the home to drop the cards off for the delighted residents and daffodils for the staff.

Established in 1990, the family run care home offers permanent residential, nursing and dementia care services. Respite care is also provided.

One of the Beeches Care Home residents who was delighted with her hand-made card