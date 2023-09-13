1 . St Walburges Centre, St Walburges Gardens, Preston

Listed Building Consent is being sought for a change of use on the first floor from office to leisure and an educational training facility with ancillary office use. Applicants Institute of Christ the King also want to build a two storey extension to provide new access with a staircase and accessible lift, carry out internal alterations, roof repairs, install replacement windows, a boundary metal fence around the car park and new access gates. They also want to resurface the playground and install new equipment. Photo: Google