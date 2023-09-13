Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week (September 1 to 8).
Across the city, a total of 16 planning applications were registered, including proposals to modernise an education and leisure facility, plans to alter homes in conservation areas, and a wish to create a 15-bed bedsit in the city centre.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what the plans involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. St Walburges Centre, St Walburges Gardens, Preston
Listed Building Consent is being sought for a change of use on the first floor from office to leisure and an educational training facility with ancillary office use.
Applicants Institute of Christ the King also want to build a two storey extension to provide new access with a staircase and accessible lift, carry out internal alterations, roof repairs, install replacement windows, a boundary metal fence around the car park and new access gates.
They also want to resurface the playground and install new equipment. Photo: Google
2. 135a and 135b Church Street, Preston
Rizwan Malik wants permission to change the first, second and third floor of 135a and 135b Church Street into a 15-bedroom bedsit with a one-bedroom flat on the ground
floor. Photo: Google
3. Kranholme, 245 Garstang Road, Preston
Mr S Patel has applied for permission to build a side annex at Kranholme, in order to create a lounge, bedroom and bathroom at ground floorlevel.
Healso wanrs permission for a rear terrace, boundary wall and front porch to the existing property. The proposal will be constructed out of materials to match the existing property. Photo: Google
4. 235A Black Bull Lane, Preston
Therapeutic Care Limited want permission to use 235A Black Bull Lane as a care home for two young persons with no more than two carers resident overnight. Photo: Google