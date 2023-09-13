News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Bedsits, a children's care home and modernisations: These are the Preston planning applications this week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week (September 1 to 8).
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

Across the city, a total of 16 planning applications were registered, including proposals to modernise an education and leisure facility, plans to alter homes in conservation areas, and a wish to create a 15-bed bedsit in the city centre.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what the plans involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, you can visit the Preston Planning Application Search.

Listed Building Consent is being sought for a change of use on the first floor from office to leisure and an educational training facility with ancillary office use. Applicants Institute of Christ the King also want to build a two storey extension to provide new access with a staircase and accessible lift, carry out internal alterations, roof repairs, install replacement windows, a boundary metal fence around the car park and new access gates. They also want to resurface the playground and install new equipment.

1. St Walburges Centre, St Walburges Gardens, Preston

Listed Building Consent is being sought for a change of use on the first floor from office to leisure and an educational training facility with ancillary office use. Applicants Institute of Christ the King also want to build a two storey extension to provide new access with a staircase and accessible lift, carry out internal alterations, roof repairs, install replacement windows, a boundary metal fence around the car park and new access gates. They also want to resurface the playground and install new equipment. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rizwan Malik wants permission to change the first, second and third floor of 135a and 135b Church Street into a 15-bedroom bedsit with a one-bedroom flat on the ground floor.

2. 135a and 135b Church Street, Preston

Rizwan Malik wants permission to change the first, second and third floor of 135a and 135b Church Street into a 15-bedroom bedsit with a one-bedroom flat on the ground floor. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mr S Patel has applied for permission to build a side annex at Kranholme, in order to create a lounge, bedroom and bathroom at ground floorlevel. Healso wanrs permission for a rear terrace, boundary wall and front porch to the existing property. The proposal will be constructed out of materials to match the existing property.

3. Kranholme, 245 Garstang Road, Preston

Mr S Patel has applied for permission to build a side annex at Kranholme, in order to create a lounge, bedroom and bathroom at ground floorlevel. Healso wanrs permission for a rear terrace, boundary wall and front porch to the existing property. The proposal will be constructed out of materials to match the existing property. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Therapeutic Care Limited want permission to use 235A Black Bull Lane as a care home for two young persons with no more than two carers resident overnight.

4. 235A Black Bull Lane, Preston

Therapeutic Care Limited want permission to use 235A Black Bull Lane as a care home for two young persons with no more than two carers resident overnight. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPreston City Council