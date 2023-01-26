Mollie Elise Pearsall, 29, who owns Mollie Elise Aesthetics based at Unit 16 Pall Mall, took home the national award for the best overall Aesthetics Clinic in the UK at the National Beauty Awards held last Sunday at the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool. Having only opened the salon in September 2021, the former Holy Cross High School pupil who has a degree in fine art and a masters degree in nursing draws on her experiences to help empower others by carrying out feel-good cosmetic treatments, including botox, dermal fillers, body enhancements and PRP hair restoration. She can also assess facial symmetry and provide enhanced, but natural results.

Speaking about her win, Mollie told the Post: "It’s absolutely amazing, and I don’t think it has really sunk in. Everyone at the clinic has worked tirelessly over the last 18 months to provide the highest possible standard of care for all our clients, it is so lovely to receive recognition. I applied just thinking it would be a really good experience to attend the evening and meet other people in the industry! We absolutely never expected to get into the finals, let alone win.

"I worked in another clinic previously, which allowed me to build up a portfolio and a client base. Aesthetics was not really heard of when I was younger, it definitely was not as widely accepted as it is today. I did a degree in fine art, but struggled to find a career that suited me. Following this I completed a MSc in nursing at UCLAN and worked as a mental health nurse for a number of years. Although I absolutely loved nursing, I missed using my artistic flair. Aesthetics allows me to combine the two skills perfectly, and its amazing to be able to say I have finally found my niche. We have other ladies in the clinic that have their own specialties, such as laser hair removal and semi-permanent makeup."

The salon caters for men and women over 18 by educating them on what treatment plan will work to achieve and maintain their goals rather than just offering them a one-size-fits-all solution.

What is her favourite part of the job?

"It is seeing your client's satisfaction, once they can see the difference. Many people think aesthetics treatments are for vanity, however correcting facial asymmetry, straightening the appearance of someone nose can be pretty life changing for people. I have had a number of clients that have visited my clinic after experiencing alopecia, one specifically had hair loss following chemotherapy, we achieved absolutely amazing results. There is no better feeling than knowing you’ve helped someone feel more confident in themselves. I do a lot of different treatments, and I love having the variation. It is very cliche, but I adore creating lips. All the treatments in the clinic are individualised, so every set is different depending on what the client asks for. I can create plump, flat lifted Russian style lips or more natural looking hydrated lips. No two sets are the same."

How is facial symmetry achieved and which celeb does she think has it?

"There have been many studies that have found faces that symmetrical faces are intrinsically attractive than those with uneven features. Increasing the symmetry is one of the factors to consider when attempting to achieve a more youthful appearance. I think everyone is beautiful, and I think its really important that in aesthetics we do not aim to just simply make everyone the same. All treatments must be tailored to the client, and based on their treatment goals or their specific insecurities. Obviously, the face changes with age, for example the jaw/chin sets further back so in this instance adding dermal filler to the chin could make an individual appear younger. I would never aim for someone to be 100 per cent symmetrical, I believe that natural tweaks are the best treatment. You should never remove the essence of a person or their character. I think Maura Higgins is so beautiful. She has had dermal fillers, but also looks really natural.

"Lip fillers and anti-wrinkle treatments are definitely most popular in women. We are also seeing a big increase in skincare and skin treatments. We have actually recently set up a ’skin gym’, where clients attend clinic monthly for discounted treatments. This is a tailored programme designed to help people with their skin concerns. For men the most popular treatment is definitely hair restoration so PRP and vitamins. It is such an effective treatment to prevent hair loss, as well as support the scalp post transplant."

More recently she has started a training academy and also expanded out into overall wellness, which also offers nutrition based blood testing to clients. She added: "The world of aesthetics is always changing, there will always be new styles and techniques. I personally, hope that aesthetics is changing in order to be more regulated and safer for the public. At present there isn’t any restriction on who can become an aesthetics practitioner, so it can be really difficult for people to find the right clinic for them. We are currently undergoing an application with the CQC. This is not a necessity within the aesthetics industry, but it will provide clients with reassurance that we are meeting the highest possible standards of care. This is the first award we have been nominated for and won, but hopefully there will be more to come winning the award has only inspired us to work harder."

The clinic has been open less than two years and has already picked up a best in the aesthetics business award

