Leon Howarth has long had an interest in cryptozoology and the paranormal and since putting video and photographs of his searches on line, has generated interest from all over the world, with 27,000 followers on TikTok at the last count, along with some 3,00 on Facebook and 2,500 on YouTube.

The 47-year-old is especially keen to track down a beast which he says has long been the stuff of legend around Kirkham and surrounding villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His latest search has taken him to Treales, just outside Kirkham, following reports from the occupant of a houseboat of the craft being rocked in the dead of night and a creature resembling a donkey being seen in the distance as the houseboat occupant emerged to try and see what was going.

RE AD MORE: Blackpool woman whose husband donated his organs backing call for others to be lifesavers.

"I went along and found the print of a hoof or paw but nothing more and I’m eager to track it down,” said Leon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has long been talk locally of some kind of beast roaming the area and there are similar tales all over the country and I’m sure the world.

"The Americans in particular love anything English and I have lots of followers over there. The TikTok follower numbers in particularly have really been soaring in quick time.

Leon Howarth on his quest for evidence in the countryside

"I’ve always been fascinated by the paranormal and local legends. A building the fai;y oned in Blackpool was said to be haunted and I loved looking for what I might find there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"t’s brilliant when evidence is found and it's great to have the opportunity to share it via social media. ”

Leon used to live in the Bolton area and he’s especially proud of a giant paw print he found in a cave near there.

"There is evidence around but the beast themselves are difficult to track down,” he said.

Leon's size nine shoe next to a print found at Treales near Kirkham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I love searching – and I’m delighted there plenty of people out there eager to see what I find next.”