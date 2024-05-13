Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incredible efforts of a group of big hearted Cubs and Scouts, that caught the attention of survival expert and TV presenter Bear Grylls and the Princess of Wales, has ensured that one of their own can continue to join in with their adventures.

Due to his complex heart condition which means he could suffer a heart attack anytime 10-year-old Ashton Barton could only continue to enjoy having fun with his pals at St Mary Magdalene’s Cubs and Scouts if a defibrillator was in place at their meeting place, St Mary’s Church Hall in Clitheroe.

Undeterred by this the intrepid youngsters, who are aged between eight to 14, staged a sponsored trek of Pendle Hill, starting at 4am in the morning with the aim of arriving at the summit at 5-30am and calling their expedition ‘A Taste of Kilimanjaro. ‘ And AToK has been a remarkable success, raising £15,600 and capturing the imagination and hearts of the people of the Ribble Valley, many organisations and businesses throughout the North West, the Scouting movement nationally, and even the Princess of Wales and Bear Grylls.

The money raised has allowed the children to install a community defibrillator unit outside Mary’s Church Hall and present a second, portable one, to Ashton’s family. They have also installed a further three community units in key areas of Clitheroe, Henthorn Road, on Low Moor and Woone Lane. A defibrillator storage case has also been donated to Waddington and West Bradford Primary School.

Louise Sells, a Scout Leader at St Mary’s, said” We are overwhelmed by the success of the event, how our group’s efforts have helped Ashton remain an active member, whilst making our community a much safer place. All of this could never have been achieved without the amazing businesses, organisations and individuals who have whole heartedly supported us and been so financially generous including North West Ambulance Service for donating a defibrillator and two storage cases and also organising a free-of-charge CPR training session, Defibshop, supplier of all our new equipment, who also donated a storage case to us and Sir John Thursby College in Burnley which who donated a portable defibrillator, which was excess to their needs, and which has ensured Ashton has his own personal defibrillator.