BBC Strictly Come Dancing couple Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez rehearse in Lancaster
Two personalities from television’s Strictly Come Dancing show have been rehearsing this week at a Lancaster dance studio.
TV presenter Helen Skelton and her dance partner and Spanish professional Gorka Marquez have used the Laura Sandham School of Dance in The Storey before appearing in the next round of the competition on BBC One on Saturday.
Laura, a fan of the show, said she was delighted to be invited to host the couple.
Week two of Strictly Come Dancing saw the 39-year-old TV personality and partner Gorka impress the judges with their Cha Cha to Lady Gaga's, Rain On Me.
They scored 27 points out of a possible 40.
Helen, a qualified tap dance teacher, comes from Cumbria and is a journalism graduate of Cumbria Institute of Art and Design.
She is a presenter on television’s Countryfile and former Blue Peter co-host, and has also just begun hosting BBC Radio 5 Live's Sunday morning show.