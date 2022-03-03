BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver is new patron for Morecambe Kidz charity
Morecambe charity Unique Kidz and Co are extremely excited to announce their new patron, radio presenter, Graham Liver.
Graham has been involved with Unique Kidz and Co for a number of years from conducting live interviews with the charity’s two co-founders Jane Halpin and Denise Armer to including the charity in annual BBC Children in Need celebrations.
Jane Halpin, co-founder and trustee said: “We have always enjoyed a brilliant relationship with Graham and we are so excited that he has joined us as our Charity Patron alongside Suzy Hayman. We are very excited for our future with Graham as a part of Unique Kidz and Co.”
The charity was founded in 2009 by two local mums, Jane Halpin and Denise Armer, who could not find suitable childcare for their own disabled children. Since then, the charity has grown and extended its services to now provide afterschool and holiday clubs, daytime support for young adults, stay and play support groups and a siblings group. In 2021, the charity purchased their building to secure their future along with a large field next door to be able to expand further.
Graham Liver, patron of Unique Kidz and Co said: “Over the years I’ve seen close up what brilliant work Unique Kidz do. The support they provide for young people and their families across North Lancashire is superb. When I was asked if I would become a patron I jumped at the chance and coming from Lancaster I’m proud to be able to support them.”