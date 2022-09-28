BBC are on the lookout for Blackpool families to take part in third series of popular show

Stacey Solomon beaming for the camera (photo: Getty Images)

Producers for the show are casting in Blackpool for the third series involving popular TV presenter Stacey Solomon.

In case you have not seen the show before, Stacey Solomon and her team of organising experts will help a family transform their home through a life-changing declutter, a supersize spring clean and a budget-friendly makeover. With a life-changing declutter, they upcycle and recycle their way to a new home.

You can access the first series of Sort Your Life Out on iPlayer.

The TV show have said they are keen to speak to families from all walks of life, with varying backgrounds, experiences and identities, who need a helping hand decluttering and organising their home.

