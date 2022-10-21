'Battle of Agincourt' to be played out at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club

Dozens of men and women dressed in Medieval costumes will take to Preston Grasshoppers pitch next week for a unique spectacle.

To commemorate the Battle of Agincourt of 1415 between the French and English, members of the Samlesbury Longbow Archers and guests travelling from as far away as Scotland and Kent will take on a re-enactment.

"Quite unique”

From last year's event

"We're shooting seriously, but it is fun", said club chairman Alan Cowie.

He added: "The competition is very unusual, it's quite unique.

"Whereas we normally have people shooting at 20, 50, 60, and up to 180 yards, on this occasion we will have 16 targets out.

"They will be shooting at things like knights on horses at at castle walls."

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the Battle of Agincourt targets

Archers using traditional English longbows will be able to shoot six arrows at one target. There will be points given for striking enemy targets and points will be deducted for hitting your own side.

What are English longbows?

The English longbow about 6 ft long and made from woods including yew, ash and elm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrows could penetrate chain mail with relative ease, and frequently did, making plate armour more and more necessary.

A lot of effort goes into the costumes

How do you get involved?

The club, which was formed in 2004, has around 35 regular members aged between 45 and 85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular practice sessions are held during the week, all outdoors. Training sessions are also held from April to September.

All are welcome to watch the competition, which begins at 10.30pm on October 25.

Anyone interested in joining the club is asked to contact Alan on 077304 58761.