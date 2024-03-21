Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stretch of road between Pendle Heritage Centre and the cemetery is now called Laura Nuttall Way. Last year, Laura’s mother, Nicola, noticed the name of the private road had been informally changed on Google Maps.

This prompted some enquiries to Pendle Borough Council, and following the relevant approval, the name has now been officially changed.

(Left to right) Scott Whalley, Pendle Borough Council's Engineering Manager, Deputy Leader of Pendle Borough Council, Councillor David Whipp, Mark, Nicola and Gracie Nuttall

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “This was a team effort between numerous council departments and Barrowford parish councillors to ensure we could make this possible. And I’m delighted we could do, because it obviously means so much to the Nuttall family.”

Laura was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2018. She spent the next five years raising awareness of brain cancer, thousands of pounds for brain cancer charities – and completing an enviable ‘bucket list’.

Laura’s mum, Nicola, added: “For Mark, Gracie and I, it really means the world to see Laura's name commemorated in such a special way. She loved Barrowford Park and spent lots of time there both as a child and after her diagnosis, when short walks really helped to deal with the side effects of her treatment. She would have loved this so much and I would like to thank everyone at Pendle Borough Council for making this possible.”