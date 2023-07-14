News you can trust since 1886
Barbie superfan from Lancashire appears on The One Show as Margot Robbie promotes new movie

A Lancashire woman who has collected hundreds of Barbie dolls made an appearance on The One Show as Margot Robbie promoted her new movie.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST

Margot Robbie appeared on the green sofa on Thursday (July 13) to spill backstage secrets from the brand new Barbie film, which set to hit cinemas on July 21.

The Australian actress – who plays Barbie in the highly-anticipated film – appeared alongside co-star America Ferrara, 39.

Blackpool businesswoman Clare Rawling, who rediscovered her childhood love for Barbie in lockdown, also made an appearance on the show.

Clare decided to buy back the Barbies she had as a child early in 2020 as the pandemic hit.

Speaking on show, she said: “My dad completely renovated our loft at home. That was my doll den that I escaped too.

“So all of the Barbie’s you can see that are kept in these drawers, that’s just a small selection of the ones that I have.”

Clare also launched her own social media channels, uploading stop motion animation films featuring her favourite dolls.

Clare Rawling, from Blackpool, made an appearance on The One Show as Margot Robbie promoted the hotly-anticipated Barbie movieClare Rawling, from Blackpool, made an appearance on The One Show as Margot Robbie promoted the hotly-anticipated Barbie movie
Clare Rawling, from Blackpool, made an appearance on The One Show as Margot Robbie promoted the hotly-anticipated Barbie movie

“It was purely by chance and then I realised, actually, I was actually quite good at it.

“So I’ll take them out, style and pose them, create little settings and scenes with them, and then share the images online.”

Her new hobby has brought her closer to the memory of her dad, who died almost ten years ago.

Clare started collecting the fashion dolls in lockdown by re-buying the ones she had as a childClare started collecting the fashion dolls in lockdown by re-buying the ones she had as a child
Clare started collecting the fashion dolls in lockdown by re-buying the ones she had as a child
She added: “Barbie brought so many happy memories back of time that I had spent with my dad.

“Now, really, I wouldn’t change that for the world.”

Margot, 33, told hosts Roman Kemp and Alex Jones that the crew all decided to wear pink on Wednesdays to get into the Barbie spirit.

She revealed they would be “fined” if they failed the challenge.

Clare also creates stop motion animation films featuring her favourite dollsClare also creates stop motion animation films featuring her favourite dolls
Clare also creates stop motion animation films featuring her favourite dolls

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink. That was the game” she said.

“If you didn’t wear pink there was an optional fine that would be donated to charity.”

She added: “I’d say the grips were the most resistant.”

Margot went on to say that because they were being resistant to the challenge, she decided to punish the crew by covering their truck in pink.

She added: “I decorated their truck for them since they weren’t getting in the pink spirit.

“I snuck off and covered the whole thing in pink streamers and glitter and everything.

“They got on board after that.”

