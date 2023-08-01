News you can trust since 1886
Barbie marketing drives surge in actor’s star-power and demand for dolls

The Barbie movie had an estimated $150 million marketing budget so it’s no surprise the franchise has soared to such heights. With such exposure, what impact has this had on the actors in the movie and for the Barbie brand itself?
By Leanne CoppockContributor
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:41 BST- 3 min read

You'd have to be living under a rock to not be familiar with the new Barbie movie, released in cinemas on July 21. Featuring a star-studded cast and female empowering message, the release has seen phenomenal box office success already.

New data from freelance PR and marketing consultancy Search etc. has revealed just which Barbie actors have seen the most online interest in the past month, along with the Barbie dolls seeing a boost from the film's success.

The entire cast of Barbie has generated 58,000 online searches in the past month in the UK alone and there are 526,700 global searches for all cast members combined last month. Online searches for Barbie dolls have also seen a rise, increasing 96% from June to July.

Take a look at how much search interest each actor has seen below:

Rank

Actor

Role

UK Searches in July

1

Margot Robbie

Barbie

246000

2

Dua Lipa

Barbie

201000

3

Ryan Gosling

Ken

165000

4

John Cena

Ken

110000

5

Helen Mirren

Narrator

90500

6

Emma Mackey

Barbie

74000

7

Ncuti Gatwa

Ken

60500

8

Will Ferrell

Mattel CEO

60500

9

Lucy Boynton

Proust Barbie

49500

10

Ritu Arya

Barbie

40500

11

America Ferrera

Gloria

33100

12

Michael Cera

Allan

33100

13

Nicola Coughlan

Barbie

33100

14

Marisa Abela

Teen Talk Barbie

27100

15

Rob Brydon

Sugar Daddy Ken

27100

16

Rhea Perlman

Ruth

22200

17

Sharon Rooney

Barbie

22200

18

Kate McKinnon

Barbie

18100

19

Ariana Greenblatt

Sasha

14800

20

Simu Liu

Ken

14800
The release has also driven a surge in interest in the original dolls. From just June to July 2023 searches for Barbie dolls have increased 96%, rising from 174,000 to 341,000 searches.

The below shows the types of Barbie dolls seeing a boost in interest the past month in the UK:

Rank

Barbie

Avg. UK Searches in July

1

Pregnant Barbie

1300

2

Barbie Chelsea doll

1000

3

Mermaid Barbie

1000

4

Down Syndrome Barbie

1000

5

Princess Barbie

720

6

Travel Barbie

720

7

Queen Barbie

590

8

Barbie Stacey doll

480

9

Colour Reveal Barbie

390

10

Gymnastics Barbie

390

Barbie is set to be one of (if not the) blockbuster of the year, breaking down the success of the film’s marketing Leanne Coppock from Search etc. said:

“Dua Lipa has overtaken Ryan Gosling in online searches since the film has launched, despite Gosling completing a global press tour and being the male face of the film. Whilst Gosling is still a prominent name attached to the project, Dua Lipa being involved in both the film and the soundtrack has led to a huge boost in her celebrity now Barbie has been released”.

“The entire project has been a masterclass in how to market a movie, with no expense spared and no marketing channel left ignored. From AI Barbie face filters to a real dream house available to rent in Miami, the campaign has created a fully immersive experience for fans to partake in. Movie-goers are dressing up in pink to attend screenings and posing in doll box props to further promote the film post-launch. This has led to director Greta Gerwig achieving success as the female director with the biggest film debut ever.”