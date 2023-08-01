Barbie marketing drives surge in actor’s star-power and demand for dolls

You'd have to be living under a rock to not be familiar with the new Barbie movie, released in cinemas on July 21. Featuring a star-studded cast and female empowering message, the release has seen phenomenal box office success already.

The Barbie movie had an estimated $150 million marketing budget so it’s no surprise the franchise has soared to such heights. With such exposure, what impact has this had on the actors in the movie and for the Barbie brand itself?

New data from freelance PR and marketing consultancy Search etc. has revealed just which Barbie actors have seen the most online interest in the past month, along with the Barbie dolls seeing a boost from the film's success.

The entire cast of Barbie has generated 58,000 online searches in the past month in the UK alone and there are 526,700 global searches for all cast members combined last month. Online searches for Barbie dolls have also seen a rise, increasing 96% from June to July.

Take a look at how much search interest each actor has seen below:

Rank Actor Role UK Searches in July 1 Margot Robbie Barbie 246000 2 Dua Lipa Barbie 201000 3 Ryan Gosling Ken 165000 4 John Cena Ken 110000 5 Helen Mirren Narrator 90500 6 Emma Mackey Barbie 74000 7 Ncuti Gatwa Ken 60500 8 Will Ferrell Mattel CEO 60500 9 Lucy Boynton Proust Barbie 49500 10 Ritu Arya Barbie 40500 11 America Ferrera Gloria 33100 12 Michael Cera Allan 33100 13 Nicola Coughlan Barbie 33100 14 Marisa Abela Teen Talk Barbie 27100 15 Rob Brydon Sugar Daddy Ken 27100 16 Rhea Perlman Ruth 22200 17 Sharon Rooney Barbie 22200 18 Kate McKinnon Barbie 18100 19 Ariana Greenblatt Sasha 14800 20 Simu Liu Ken 14800

The release has also driven a surge in interest in the original dolls. From just June to July 2023 searches for Barbie dolls have increased 96%, rising from 174,000 to 341,000 searches.

The below shows the types of Barbie dolls seeing a boost in interest the past month in the UK:

Rank Barbie Avg. UK Searches in July 1 Pregnant Barbie 1300 2 Barbie Chelsea doll 1000 3 Mermaid Barbie 1000 4 Down Syndrome Barbie 1000 5 Princess Barbie 720 6 Travel Barbie 720 7 Queen Barbie 590 8 Barbie Stacey doll 480 9 Colour Reveal Barbie 390 10 Gymnastics Barbie 390

Barbie is set to be one of (if not the) blockbuster of the year, breaking down the success of the film’s marketing Leanne Coppock from Search etc. said:

“Dua Lipa has overtaken Ryan Gosling in online searches since the film has launched, despite Gosling completing a global press tour and being the male face of the film. Whilst Gosling is still a prominent name attached to the project, Dua Lipa being involved in both the film and the soundtrack has led to a huge boost in her celebrity now Barbie has been released”.