Barbie and Ken paint the town pink as they visit Viva Blackpool's Selfie Town
Barbie and Ken surprised our reporter, Lucinda Herbert, when they turned up at Blackpool’s pinkest hotspot – Selfie Town, as the power couple promote their big movie launch.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 20th Jul 2023, 21:18 BST
I went along to the Instagrammable place, located within Viva Blackpool, but got a shock when a life-size Barbie and Ken greeted me inside.
If you are hoping to embrace Barbiecore, it’s the ultimate pink space to take those on-trend Instagram shots and play dress-up!
Barbie is played by Emma, a dancer at Viva, and Ken is played by Leye D Johns – who perform a Barbie routine within their Decades – Rewind show.
Here are pictures of what they got upto.
Undefined: H3
Page 1 of 3