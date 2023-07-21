News you can trust since 1886
Barbie 2023: Take a look at the evolution of Barbie since 1969

As Barbie mania sweeps the nation with the release of the hotly anticipated movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, we take a look back at the much loved dolls evolution over the years.
By Emma Downey
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

From Astronaut Barbie to CEO Barbie, take a look at the 9 pictures of a doll who has been a role model for everyone and sparking imaginations since March 9, 1959.

Margot Robbie (left) stars as Barbie in the 2023 movie released today (July 21)

1. Barbie through the years

Margot Robbie (left) stars as Barbie in the 2023 movie released today (July 21) Photo: UGC

On March 9, 1959, Barbie debuted at the New York Toy Fair. The first Barbie wore a black and white striped swimsuit and her signature ponytail

2. 1959 Barbie

On March 9, 1959, Barbie debuted at the New York Toy Fair. The first Barbie wore a black and white striped swimsuit and her signature ponytail Photo: Barbie Media

Before women were even allowed to open their own bank accounts, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962 - becoming a symbol of independence and empowerment

3. 1962 First Dreamhouse

Before women were even allowed to open their own bank accounts, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962 - becoming a symbol of independence and empowerment Photo: Barbie Media

In 1965, Barbie went galactic four years before man landed on the moon. Dressed in a cool space suit and helmet, she showed girls they could reach for the stars.

4. 1965 Astronaut Barbie

In 1965, Barbie went galactic four years before man landed on the moon. Dressed in a cool space suit and helmet, she showed girls they could reach for the stars. Photo: Barbie Media

