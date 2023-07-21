As Barbie mania sweeps the nation with the release of the hotly anticipated movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, we take a look back at the much loved dolls evolution over the years.
From Astronaut Barbie to CEO Barbie, take a look at the 9 pictures of a doll who has been a role model for everyone and sparking imaginations since March 9, 1959.
1. Barbie through the years
Margot Robbie (left) stars as Barbie in the 2023 movie released today (July 21) Photo: UGC
2. 1959 Barbie
On March 9, 1959, Barbie debuted at the New York Toy Fair. The first Barbie wore a black and white striped swimsuit and her signature ponytail Photo: Barbie Media
3. 1962 First Dreamhouse
Before women were even allowed to open their own bank accounts, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962 - becoming a symbol of independence and empowerment Photo: Barbie Media
4. 1965 Astronaut Barbie
In 1965, Barbie went galactic four years before man landed on the moon. Dressed in a cool space suit and helmet, she showed girls they could reach for the stars. Photo: Barbie Media