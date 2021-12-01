The commercial and domestic flooring supply centre and vinyl showroom opened at Centurion Court in Leyland on Monday attended by councillors Jeff Couperthwaite for Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge and Michael Green County Councillor for Moss Side and Farington.

The firm which previously, and still does deals with more commercial work, has now moved into selling their flooring products to domestic and trade customers.

Managing Director Alex Banks said: "Whether it's just buying one of our quality products or you would like one of our experienced fitters to carry out the installation Banks Flooring Solutions caters to all."