Band of Builders transform Lancashire home to help father-of-two’s recovery after life-changing heart attack

Building surveyor Howard Holden, 55, suffered unexplained heart failure in his sleep at his home in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, in April 2020.

His terrified wife Sam, 51, and daughters Daisy, 14 and Tilly, 12, performed chest compressions on him until paramedics arrived but he was left with severe brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

Mr Holden was put into a medically induced coma for two weeks and has since had to relearn everything from walking and talking to eating at a residential brain injury unit in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howard Holden with his daughters Tilly, left, and Daisy. (Family handout/PA)

His current condition means he endures severe fatigue, mobility issues, confusion and short-term memory loss.

The charity Band of Builders heard of the former plasterer’s plight and wanted to ease his eventual full-term return home by transforming the property to suit his needs.

A team of more than 40 from across the country have spent the past three weeks building an extension, installing a wet room and erecting a new garden fence.

The charity Band of Builders helps people in the construction industry in need. (Band of Builders/PA)

Band of Builders completes practical projects to help members of the UK construction industry who are battling illness or injury.

On Sunday (March 6), the family had an emotional first look at their renovated home.

Mrs Holden said: “We’re blown away by the work Band of Builders have done to make our home safe for Howard.

"We’re impatient to get him home and this work gets us one step closer to achieving that.

A team of more than 40 from across the country worked for three weeks building an extension, installing a wet room and erecting a new garden fence. (Band of Builders/PA)

“We still can’t believe how many people have done so much to help us, we’re just so grateful.”

Billy Thomasson, volunteer project lead from Band of Builders, said: “From the first visit to Sam and her family, we knew we could make a difference to help her, Howard and their girls.

“Each of our volunteers, who travelled from across the UK, gave up their time for free and together we hope we’ve made a difference so that Howard and their family can look forward with hope and start to rebuild their lives without the extra stress of worrying about these changes to their home.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.