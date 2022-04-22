Valley Church in Fourfields is encouraging people to take on their 21-mile Sunrise to Sunset challenge on Saturday, May 21, which is being organised through their charitable arm, People Matter.

Participants are invited to walk, run or cycle around the Preston Guild Wheel, with a big send-off at 10.30am from the Pavilion in Avenham Park.

The annual event is being held in aid of Hope For Justice, a charity based in Preston that helps victims of trafficking across five continents and in over 30 locations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants taking part in Valley Church's 21-mile challenge around the Guild Wheel in Preston in 2021 in aid of charity Hope For Justice.

Jo Nicol, the church’s executive pastor, said: “We’ve done charity work across the globe but we want to do something to help vulnerable people in our city as modern day slavery is happening on our doorstep. The more awareness we can raise of Hope For Justice’s great work, the better.”

Participants can either join the big send-off or choose their own starting time, whether it be at sunrise or later in the day.

There will also be runners doing a 15k stretch of the challenge, and a shorter children’s cycle route has also been planned so that they can be involved in the day, too.

All miles completed during the day will be added up to see the distance that all runners, walkers and cyclists have travelled together. To sign up for the event, please head to the Sunrise to Sunset link and for more details search for Valley Church on Facebook.