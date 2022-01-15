Business partners and best mates Si Harkin and Andy Sharples, who own BlindZarus, are offering free food bags at the overhang of Morrison's in Station Road, Bamber Bridge, on Sunday from 2-4pm to anyone in need. They will contain daily essentials like fresh fruit, bread and vegetables, non-perishable items, and women’s sanitary products.

Si (51), who is retired from the army, hopes the gifts will give a helping hand to people who are struggling after a tough Christmas. The pair were inspired to give back to the community to thank people for supporting them when they took over BlindZarus in September.

Si said: “We just want to help anyone going through a rough patch who needs a break. It’s been very humbling. You listen to some people’s stories and you think, ‘We shouldn’t be having this conversation in this day and age.’

The duo buy items from charity Preston Community Hub, which runs a food bank, and extend its work into Bamber Bridge. Anyone is welcome to collect a free food parcel, no matter their background or circumstances.

“People don’t like admitting they need help but we have all needed that little lift up. Some people keep getting knocked down. There’s no judgement, no questions - just help yourself,” Si added.

Parcels are given out every other Sunday outside Morrison’s from 2 - 4pm.