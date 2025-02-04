The Bamber Bridge store on Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, which closed on Sunday, January 26, re-opened to delighted customers on Friday.

The upgrades will make for an all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store.

Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and re-designed Health & Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.

Store manager Mark Procter said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”

