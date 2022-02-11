Mohammed Malik, 58, was cleared last month of Mrs Ahmed’s murder after a jury found him not guilty but he had already admitted her manslaughter. He had also admitted wounding her husband Afaq but the jury also cleared him of attempted murder.

Malik attacked Ishrat and Afaq Ahmed with an axe in the doorway of their home in Nelson in July last year.

Ishrat, 52, suffered serious head injuries and died later in hospital. Afaq was also taken to hospital suffering serious brain injuries but has since recovered.

Murderer Mohammed Malik, 58, will spend 13 years in jail.

Mr Malik had driven to the Roberts Street house looking for the Ahmed’s son Wasim who had been married to one of Malik’s daughters. The couple had split acrimoniously and there were ongoing disputes between the pair, of which Mr Malik was aware.

Following the attack Malik drove back to his home address where he was arrested a short time later.

The weapon was subsequently found by police hidden in the back garden.

Malik, 58, of Heights Road, Nelson, was today (Friday, Feb 11th) at Preston Crown Court jailed for a total of 13 years. He received 13 years for the manslaughter and 32 months concurrent for the wounding.

Detective Chief Inspector Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Ishrat Ahmed was killed in the most brutal fashion and her husband seriously injured at the hands of Mohammed Malik, who had driven to their home address armed with an axe and who proceeded to carry out an attack of savage ferocity.

“My thoughts today remain with the Ahmed family who have behaved with incredible dignity through this court process. I hope that today’s sentence gives them some sense that justice has been served and that they can continue with their lives.”

The murder weapon.