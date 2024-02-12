Award-winning ice-sculptors show off their work at Fylde Ice Festival in Lytham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pre-carved sculptures and a live demonstration by Glacial Art Ice Sculptors warmed the crowds in Kirkham last Saturday (10 Feb 2024).
Visitors even had the chance to try a bit of ice-carving and test their skills, at People’s Park, for the second annual event.
The ice carvings all had a link to Kirkham and the surrounding area, including the ice carving demo by Mat of a Roman eagle.
Glacial Art, based in Liverpool, create ice sculptures for weddings, parties, conferences and festivals, including live ice sculpting at worldwide events, and have also worked on photographic shoots, TV shows and TV commercials.
The company’s ice sculptures and ice effects have appeared on HBO’s TV blockbuster Game of Thrones.