Attractive 4 bedroom family home for sale in Lancashire in sought after area

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:17 BST
An attractive property is on the market in Tillage Close,Walmer Bridge, for a price of £320,000 by Moving Works estate agents in Longton.

Situated in a well-regarded residential neighbourhood, this well-maintained 4-bedroom detached home offers a great opportunity for families looking for a comfortable and conveniently located property.

It is also just a short distance from excellent local schools and offering easy access to the A59 and motorway network, it's perfectly placed for both daily life and commuting.

Key features

Detached four bedroom home.

Master with en suite.

Downstairs WC.

Garage and driveway.

Open Pplan kitchen/diner.

Separate lounge.

Buyers information pack.

Take a tour around this attractive 4 bedroom family home for sale with Moving Works for £230,000 at Tillage Close, Walmer Bridge.

Photo: Moving Works

Situated in a well-regarded residential neighbourhood, this well-maintained 4-bedroom detached home offers a great opportunity for families looking for a comfortable and conveniently located property.

Photo: Moving Works

The property is just a short distance from excellent local schools and offering easy access to the A59 and motorway network, it's perfectly placed for both daily life and commuting.

Photo: Moving Works

The ground floor features an open-plan kitchen and dining area that's ideal for family meals or casual entertaining.

Photo: Moving Works

