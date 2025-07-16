Situated in a well-regarded residential neighbourhood, this well-maintained 4-bedroom detached home offers a great opportunity for families looking for a comfortable and conveniently located property.
It is also just a short distance from excellent local schools and offering easy access to the A59 and motorway network, it's perfectly placed for both daily life and commuting.
Detached four bedroom home.
Open Pplan kitchen/diner.
1. Walmer Bridge Main.jpeg
Take a tour around this attractive 4 bedroom family home for sale with Moving Works for £230,000 at Tillage Close, Walmer Bridge. Photo: Moving Works
2. The hallway
3. The dining room
4. The kitchen
The ground floor features an open-plan kitchen and dining area that’s ideal for family meals or casual entertaining. Photo: Moving Works
