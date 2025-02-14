Astrologist predicts fate of honorary Lancastrian Ekin-Su on Love Island All Stars

As Love Island All Stars nears its highly anticipated finale, an expert astrologist has analysed the remaining contestants and sees a glimmer of hope for honorary Lancastrian Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the Love Island All Stars final on February 17, astrologer and tarot expert Sunaree Ko from TarotCards.io has analysed the celestial energies surrounding the remaining contestants which includes former UCLan student and Preston resident Ekin-Su.

Using astrology, Sunaree has provided insights into who is most likely to capture the public's vote and secure the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The astrologist has settled on three main contenders for the win so take a look at her reasoning below.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Leo) and Curtis Pritchard (Aquarius) pictured in last night's Love Island All Stars episode. Credit: ITV | ITV

Luca & Grace

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson currently lead as favourites, with both their astrological signs, Taurus and Virgo pointing to a strong, grounded connection says Sunaree.

She explained: “Earth sign pairings like Taurus and Virgo are built on trust, reliability, and long-term commitment.

“If they maintain their steady bond, they are the safest bet to win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekin-Su & Curtis

The astrologist doesn’t think our Lancashire hopeful Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard are out of the running however, adding that their Leo-Aquarius dynamic is one of opposites attracting.

Sunaree said: “Leos thrive in the spotlight, and Ekin-Su is a natural at commanding attention.

“Curtis, as an Aquarius, is independent and unpredictable, making for a fascinating balance. If they harness this energy, they could turn their underdog status into a surprise victory.”

Read More Lancashire's Ranvir Singh opens up about anxieties when falling in love with toyboy Louis

Gabby & Casey

Another potential game-changer according to Sunaree is Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman, whose Aquarius-Scorpio pairing offers passion and unpredictability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunaree said: “Scorpio’s deep emotional intensity combined with Aquarius’ free-spirited nature creates a magnetic connection.

“If they show vulnerability in the final days, they could win over fans.”

But what are Sunaree’s final predictions?

The atstrologist predicts that as the finale takes place when Venus is in Pisces, audiences will be drawn to couples who demonstrate genuine emotional depth rather than just strategic gameplay.

Sunaree concluded: “The stars suggest that the final outcome remains open, but Luca and Grace have the strongest astrological foundation.

“However, in Love Island, anything can happen.”

Tune in to the Love Island All Stars final on Monday night at 9:00pm on ITV2.