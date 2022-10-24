News you can trust since 1886
Astley Hall Illuminated returns after two year break

Around 3,000 visitors attended Astley Park on Saturday to watch the return of magnificent light displays and performances at the popular Astley Illuminated event.

By Emma Downey
3 minutes ago

After a two year break the free event welcomed visitors for an evening of mystery, musical and dance performances as well as great food and drink.

This event was inspired by the hidden stories of Astley Hall which artist Rebecca Chesney has been exploring over the past two years throughout the pandemic. These stories were brought into the light by Chorley’s Jenny Reeves, artistic director of About Time Dance Company. Together with Lite Alternative and Outreach Opera they provided an evening of dance, music, story and of course illumination, for visitors to enjoy.

1. Astley Hall Illuminated

Dancers surround the hall

Photo: Paul Heyes

2. Astley Hall Illuminated

Crowds watch the performance as part of Astley Hall being illuminated

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Astley Hall Illuminated

Astley Hall lit up

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Astley Hall lluminated

Astley Hall turned blue

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Chorley
