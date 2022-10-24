After a two year break the free event welcomed visitors for an evening of mystery, musical and dance performances as well as great food and drink.

This event was inspired by the hidden stories of Astley Hall which artist Rebecca Chesney has been exploring over the past two years throughout the pandemic. These stories were brought into the light by Chorley’s Jenny Reeves, artistic director of About Time Dance Company. Together with Lite Alternative and Outreach Opera they provided an evening of dance, music, story and of course illumination, for visitors to enjoy.