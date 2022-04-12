The grade I listed building is expected to reopen its doors on Saturday, May 21 with a full weekend of celebratory events planned for visitors to enjoy.

During its closure, the hall, which opened in 1630, has undergone vital restoration work which has included, most noticeably, the removal of the grey exterior render to reveal 17th century brickwork, refurbishment of the front doors, creation of a new entrance at the side of the building and remapping of the visitor journey.

Gary Hall, Chief Executive of Chorley Council said: “We are so excited to be able to reopen the doors of Astley Hall and for everyone to see the work that has been going on there over the last two years, which has included an enormous amount of restoration work to preserve the Hall and changes to enhance the visitor experience.

The new look Astley Hall

“It will be a real weekend of celebration - not only showcasing the Hall both inside and out, but there’ll be entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy.”

Details of the reopening weekend celebrations are yet to be announced but are expected to include entertainment and activities taking visitors on a journey through the history of the hall, with music, dance, costume, exhibitions and more.

At a council meeting in February it was agreed that a small admission fee would be introduced for entry into the Hall to help it become more sustainable and offset some of the running costs.

Astley Hall in Chorley will reopen next month

Reduced admission will be available for Chorley residents, enabling them to get an annual pass for just £5, one-off adult entry for £2.50. Visitors from outside the borough can expect to pay £15 for an adult annual pass or £5 for a one-off adult visit.

Discounted family passes, children’s tickets and concessions will also be available, with further details to be confirmed in due course.

Gary added: “The work to the Hall over the last couple of years has been fascinating and a journey through history in itself. It was vital that we carried out the work to preserve this outstanding building which is part of Chorley’s history for future generations and to provide a visitor attraction for people in the region to enjoy.”

Further details about the reopening celebrations will be available in the coming weeks on the Facebook page @astleyhallpark.